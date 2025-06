Staff-Sergeant-Major (St.-Sgt.-Maj.) (res.) Alon Farkas was killed in combat in northern Gaza on Tuesday, the IDF announced Wednesday.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Farkas, 27, from Kabri, served in the 6646th Reconnaissance Battalion, 646th Brigade.

During the incident in which Farkas was killed, another reservist in the same battalion and brigade was severely wounded.

IDF operates in northern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

This is a developing story.