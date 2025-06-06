Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

GHF denies reports of violence at aid sites after announcing temporary site closure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 6, 2025 15:24

All aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip were temporarily closed Friday morning due to excessive crowding, which made it unsafe to proceed, The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced Friday afternoon following an earlier notice on Facebook.

GHF said that all media reports of disruptions are inaccurate and that aid distribution was conducted peacefully and without incident. "At no point did violence occur," the organization said. 

"We would like to inform you that all sites of aid distribution are closed. Please stay away from distribution sites for your safety," GHF said in the earlier Facebook post.

"Opening date will be announced on this page."

The IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, shortly later said in a statement after Gaza residents arrived at aid distribution sites after the closing time: "Entry to the centers is permitted between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. At other times, the area is considered a closed military zone and entry is strictly forbidden."

This is a developing story.

Shattered window at Supreme Court prompts gunfire investigation
By WALLA!
06/06/2025 03:18 PM
Jerusalem Rabbinical Court appoints three Religious Zionist judges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 12:45 PM
Ten people injured in three-way car accident in Beersheba
By MAARIV
06/06/2025 12:21 PM
Mazda North America recalls 171,412 vehicles, US regulator says
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 10:28 AM
Eight Georgians caught attempting to illegally enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 08:35 AM
SpaceX will not decommission Dragon, Musk says
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 04:46 AM
Agudat Israel will submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset
By MAARIV
06/05/2025 11:07 PM
Trump administration imposes sanctions on ICC judges, US Treasury says
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 10:56 PM
Trump suggests terminating Musk's US government contracts, subsidies
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 10:33 PM
Netanyahu admits to arming militias in Gaza to fight Hamas
By AMICHAI STEIN
06/05/2025 07:42 PM
Seven Church of England priests face disciplinary process
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 07:16 PM
Trump signals progress in talks with Harvard
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 07:05 PM
Remains of Canadian hostage returned to Israel, Canadian PM Carney says
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 07:02 PM
Donald Trump holds phone call with China's Xi Jinping, Xinhua reports
By REUTERS
06/05/2025 04:09 PM
Netanyahu meets with UTJ chief Goldknopf to discuss amid gov't crisis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2025 03:55 PM