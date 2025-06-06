GHF denies reports of violence at aid sites after announcing temporary site closure

All aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip were temporarily closed Friday morning due to excessive crowding, which made it unsafe to proceed, The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced Friday afternoon following an earlier notice on Facebook.

GHF said that all media reports of disruptions are inaccurate and that aid distribution was conducted peacefully and without incident. "At no point did violence occur," the organization said.

"We would like to inform you that all sites of aid distribution are closed. Please stay away from distribution sites for your safety," GHF said in the earlier Facebook post.

"Opening date will be announced on this page."

The IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, shortly later said in a statement after Gaza residents arrived at aid distribution sites after the closing time: "Entry to the centers is permitted between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. At other times, the area is considered a closed military zone and entry is strictly forbidden."

This is a developing story.