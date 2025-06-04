Jerusalem Post
GHF aid centers to be closed Wednesday, IDF warns Gazans against approaching

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 4, 2025 00:06

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, along with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, warned residents of Gaza against moving into areas leading to GHF aid distribution centers, which will be closed for “renovation, organization, and efficiency improvement work” in a statement on Tuesday.

Adraee added that the roads leading to the distribution centers are considered combat zones, and will be closed to civilians.

The aid centers will resume operations on Thursday.

