GHF aid centers to be closed Wednesday, IDF warns Gazans against approaching

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, along with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, warned residents of Gaza against moving into areas leading to GHF aid distribution centers, which will be closed for “renovation, organization, and efficiency improvement work” in a statement on Tuesday.
Adraee added that the roads leading to the distribution centers are considered combat zones, and will be closed to civilians.
The aid centers will resume operations on Thursday.
#Urgent ‼️To the residents of the Gaza Strip, pay attention to the GHF statement regarding the non-opening of humanitarian aid distribution centers tomorrow, June 4, due to renovation, organization, and efficiency improvement work. We confirm that movement tomorrow is prohibited via the roads leading to the distribution centers, which are considered combat zones, and it is strictly forbidden to enter… pic.twitter.com/mDGlGJvdP4- Avichay Adraee (@AvichaiAdraee) June 3, 2025