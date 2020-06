Shas leader Arye Deri resigned from the Knesset on Wednesday night in accordance with the Norwegian Law that passed in the Knesset on Monday.Deri will be replaxced when the resignation takes effect on Saturday night, he will be replaced by the next candidate on the Shas list, deputy Petah Tikva mayor Rabbi Uriel Busso.Deri would automatically return to the Knesset if he quits his post as Interior Minister.