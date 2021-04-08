As COVID cases drop, IDF can again accompany memorials for fallen soldiers

Due to a continued decline in coronavirus cases in Israel, the IDF announced after a situation assessment on Thursday that soldiers would again be sent to accompany the memorial services of fallen soldiers next week for Israel's Remembrance Day, after high infection rates and distancing regulations prevented them from doing so last year.

In addition, in the week leading up to Remembrance Day IDF soldiers and commanders will greet visitors to Israel's military graveyards and place candles, flowers and Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers along with schoolchildren.