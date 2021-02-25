As Israel enters Purim curfew, police erect hundreds of barricades

Hundreds of police barricades were deployed across Israel as the country entered a night curfew in an attempt to prevent mass gatherings during Purim, a police spokesperson announced."The Israel Police is working according to the government guidelines and has deployed across the country with reinforced troops that include thousands of officers and hundreds of police vehicles," Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai said.The curfew will start at 8:30 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. on the upcoming Thursday, Friday and Saturday.