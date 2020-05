Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas via phone on Wednesday and lauded the German decision to outlaw Hezbollah. Ashkenazi also expressed his hopes other EU nations will follow the German example.Ashkenazi also expressed his appreciation to the German Federal Republic for supporting Israel and speaking out in public against antisemitism.Ashkenazi also thanked Maas for Germany's help returning Israelis home during the coronavirus crisis.