Attempted stabbing attack near Temple Mount in Jerusalem

A Palestinian terrorist was shot and killed after she attempted to stab police officers near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

The terrorist, a 30-year-old resident of the town of Qabatiya near Jenin in the West Bank, exited the Temple Mount complex and approached police next to the Chain Gate, pulling a knife out and attempting to stab them. The officers responded with gunfire, killing her. No police officers were injured.

Palestinian media reported that police officers closed the doors of the gates of the Temple Mount after the attempted attack.

Earlier this month, two Israelis were moderately injured in a stabbing attack at a store next to the Jerusalem Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. Two female Border Police patrol officers at the scene shot and wounded the terrorist in that incident.