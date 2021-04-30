Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in Gush Etzion - watch



המחבל פונה במצב קשה לשערי צדק. הוא ניסה לפגוע בשוטר וגם בחייל שלצידו pic.twitter.com/kywpRBiBRD April 30, 2021

A Palestinian man who attempted to stab a police officer and an IDF outside of Efrat in Gush Etzion was shot and neutralized by the police officer on Friday morning.Magen David Adom (MDA) treated him at the scene, eventually evacuating him, in serious condition, to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with two gunshot wounds, one in the head and one in the chest.The suspect attempted to stab the officer and the soldier with a sharp object in his hand.This is a developing story.