Avdija scores 11 as Wizards finally find their first win of the season

After five frutsrating games, the Washington Wizards finally achieved their first win of the NBA season, trouncing the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 130-109 on Friday evening.Israeli phenom Deni Avdija had a terrific start to 2021, scoring 11 points in his first - and, so far, best - game of the year, adding another 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.The night's true start however, was Bradley Beal who scored 31 points on Friday to become the first player in franchise history to start a season with at least 25 points in the team's first six games.