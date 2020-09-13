Organizers of the protest in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Balfour, Jerusalem, said that about 25,000 people had come to the demonstration on Saturday night.The evaluation was performed by distributing bracelets to each demonstrator.According to them, 4,000 bracelets were distributed during the march and about 20,500 bracelets were distributed at the demonstration itself.
