Barak slams Netanyahu for 'mob-like' behavior

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2020 16:04
Former prime minister Ehud Barak slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday following Netanyahu’s speech in the Jerusalem District Court, during which he demanded that several documents concerning his trial will be made public and that the proceedings too will be aired live.  
 
“'There won’t by anything because nothing has happened' became a blunt attempt to scare off the court,” Barak wrote on Twitter. “This is mob-like behavior that should not be allowed to pass.”   
 
Netanyahu alleged that the allegations against him were fabricated and that state witnesses against him had been intimidated by police. He is the first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges for bribery and breach of trust.  
  
  
