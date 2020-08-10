The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Beirut governor says many bodies still unidentified are foreign workers

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 00:31
BEIRUT, Aug 10 - Many foreign workers and truck drivers are missing and assumed to be among the casualties of the Beirut port warehouse blast, complicating efforts to identity the victims, the city's governor said on Sunday.
"There are a lot missing whom we cannot identify. They are truck drivers and foreign workers," Marwan Abboud told the Al Jadeed television channel. "No one is identifying them -- this is a difficult task that takes time."
Syria's government has said that around 45 of the more than 158 people confirmed killed in the blast were Syrian nationals. Syrians comprise the biggest foreign labor force in Lebanon, working in construction, agriculture and transport.
Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:10 AM
IDF carries out a strike against Hamas in northern Gaza-report
Ambulances rush to Minsk protests after Belarus presidential vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 11:47 PM
Incendiary balloon explodes near Gaza border
Lebanese environment minister resigns from government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 09:51 PM
Israel Medical Association declares labor dispute
Gamzu: Fourth grade and higher may begin school year after holidays
Six French tourists killed by gunmen in Niger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 08:59 PM
Gideon Sa'ar calls to approve 2020 budget, start working on another
Coronavirus: Israeli death toll hits 600
Britain's COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 07:03 PM
East Jerusalem resident stabbed during altercation on road
Likud MK Nir Barkat to enter isolation
Lebanese army says hope of finding more survivors of Beirut blast fading
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 05:47 PM
Fire kills at least 10 in Indian coronavirus center
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 05:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by