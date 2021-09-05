Disability rights activists: After Ben Gurion, train tracks are next

"The Handicapped Panthers," a social activists group dedicated to improving the welfare of the disabled community in Israel that blocked the exit at Gate 1 from Ben Gurion have evacuated the airport, police reported in a statement.

Representatives of the organization said that the action was a signal to the Israeli government and Finance Ministry that "we are determined, and demand all the retro funds to the disabled citizens immediately," as well as demand a raise in funding as part of the national budget.

The next step is mounting the train lines and locking vehicles on the tracks, the organization declared.