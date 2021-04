"I call to Gideon Sa'ar - this is the only way in my mind to form a government. We received 65 seats of full right. Sa'ar went to the public and yes, he said that he would not sit with Netanyahu, but he also said he wouldn't sit with the Joint List nor rely on Meretz," said Ben-Gvir.

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir called on New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar to join a right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning.