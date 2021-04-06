Ben-Gvir: Israel will succeed in forming right-wing government

Otzma Yehudit leader and MK-elect Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed the government would be formed within 27 days and will be a fully right-wing government, in a radio interview with Walla on Tuesday.
"We will form a full-fledged right-wing government as we promised the public...Unfortunately, Bennett from the first moment did not rule out sitting with Abbas... I hope he will come to us and I believe in it. It is he who is dragging Israel to the fifth election. "
"We understand the sense of mission and responsibility, and we think we have saved Netanyahu in what we have done in recent weeks, we have drawn a very, very clear line, without people who support the attack on IDF soldiers, and without people who support Hamas," Ben-Gvir added, referring to his party's refusal to partner with the Ra'am Party.