Ben-Gvir: Israel will succeed in forming right-wing government

Otzma Yehudit leader and MK-elect Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed the government would be formed within 27 days and will be a fully right-wing government, in a radio interview with Walla on Tuesday."We will form a full-fledged right-wing government as we promised the public...Unfortunately, Bennett from the first moment did not rule out sitting with Abbas... I hope he will come to us and I believe in it. It is he who is dragging Israel to the fifth election. ""We understand the sense of mission and responsibility, and we think we have saved Netanyahu in what we have done in recent weeks, we have drawn a very, very clear line, without people who support the attack on IDF soldiers, and without people who support Hamas," Ben-Gvir added, referring to his party's refusal to partner with the Ra'am Party.