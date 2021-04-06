The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ben-Gvir: Israel will succeed in forming right-wing government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 15:25
Otzma Yehudit leader and MK-elect Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed the government would be formed within 27 days and will be a fully right-wing government, in a radio interview with Walla on Tuesday.
"We will form a full-fledged right-wing government as we promised the public...Unfortunately, Bennett from the first moment did not rule out sitting with Abbas... I hope he will come to us and I believe in it. It is he who is dragging Israel to the fifth election. "
"We understand the sense of mission and responsibility, and we think we have saved Netanyahu in what we have done in recent weeks, we have drawn a very, very clear line, without people who support the attack on IDF soldiers, and without people who support Hamas," Ben-Gvir added, referring to his party's refusal to partner with the Ra'am Party.
Traffic slows in Suez Canal as tanker faces difficulties
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:47 PM
Russia says Navalny will receive treatment in prison if ill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 01:31 PM
Blue and White lists bills it intends to propose as Knesset inaugurated
EU expects to vaccinate majority by June-end - Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:59 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 14 infected, 251 in quarantine
President Rivlin to give mandate at noon
Gunmen free more than 1,800 inmates from Nigerian prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:20 AM
US Navy strike group entered South China Sea on April 4 - US Navy
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:06 AM
Russia beefs up security at Navalny prison ahead of protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 11:02 AM
Iran neither optimistic nor pessimistic about nuclear talks - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 10:54 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 375 new cases, 0.7% of tests return positive
Russia and US discussed situation in south-eastern Ukraine - TASS
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 08:55 AM
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says in video he is under house arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:40 AM
Jordan's Prince Hamza signs letter declaring support for the king
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/06/2021 07:39 AM
Border Police evacuate outpost built in memory of Ahuvia Sandak
