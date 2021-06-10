Ben-Gvir: Preventing my arrival to Temple Mount is 'end of democracy'

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem to protest the decision to delay the flag march on Thursday afternoon.Israel Police are operating at the site of the demonstration, due to worries of nationalistic disturbances of public order.In a statement ahead of the demonstration, Ben-Gvir called the decision to stop him from arriving to the Temple Mount "the end of democracy" and raised the question: "if they don't let you march 100 meters from the Jerusalem light rail with an Israeli flag - what do we even have left?""Although this is a shameful decision by a failed police commissioner which violates the immunity of the Knesset members...I do not intend to confront the police and will act in accordance to police instructions," said Ben-Gvir upon his arrival.A group of counter-demonstrators are present at Damascus Gate too, reportedly chanting "Allahu akbar" ("God is great").Israel Police have arrested three suspects for disorderly conduct, although they did not specify if they were Israeli or Palestinian demonstrators.