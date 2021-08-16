Benefits for IDF disabled, bereaved families approved by Knesset

The benefits budget for IDF disabled veterans and bereaved families, which was raised by 2.45% for the years 2020 and 2021, was approved unanimously by the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee on Monday.

The approval includes a salary raise for disabled IDF veterans with no income, higher compensation for bereaved families, a wedding grant for orphans, a study grant for learning a trade, funding of medical care, and more.

Labor MK Efrat Rayten Marom, who heads the committee, said: "In a joint effort, we were able to extract the orders and regulations whose approvals were delayed. This is positive news for IDF Disabled Veterans and bereaved families, who gave their blessings for this agreement to be achieved."