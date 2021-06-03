Bennett: Mansour Abbas courageous leader

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas is a courageous leader, incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview with Channel 12 on Thursday night.

Bennett apologized for calling Abbas a "terror supporter" in the past.

"Our new government will be an opportunity to turn the page between Israel and its Arab citizens," Bennett said.

Asked if Ra'am could prevent Israel going to war with Hamas or Hezbollah, he said he would take action to maintain Israel's security regardless of politics, even if it meant going to an election.

Bennett said he hopes and believes that within ten days a new government will be formed, "end the chaos and get the country back on track."