Bennett: Gov't considering acquisition of new COVID pill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 10:29
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the government is examining the new COVID pills developed by Pfizer and is considering buying them.
"There may be good news in the form of a pill for COVID," Bennett said at the beginning of the Sunday weekly cabinet meeting. "Already over the weekend I requested that my staff study the new pill thoroughly and examine the option of buying it for Israel," he said.
"If the pill is certified for use it will be another significant tool in managing the virus, along with vaccines for everyone and entrance checks [of the Green Pass] for everyone, all the time," he added.
