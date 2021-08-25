Bennett meets with AIPAC leader in Washington

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with AIPAC Executive Director Howard Kohr on Wednesday, ahead of his meetings with high-ranking US officials in Washington.

Bennett thanked Kohr for AIPAC’s “strong support for Israel” and said he sees the organization’s activities as “a leading and central factor in strengthening Israel’s support in the US.”

They discussed the challenges Israel faces in the diplomatic, security and economic fields.

Naftali Bennett meeting with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)

Kohr congratulated Bennett on his first visit with US President Joe Biden, set to take place on Thursday.

Bennett is set to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan later Wednesday.