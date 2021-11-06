Bennett: The government is stable, will last its entire term

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman held a joint press conference on Saturday evening, following the passing of the 2021-2022 state budget late last week.

Speaking first, Bennett addressed the successes of the government, emphasizing the effectiveness of their fight against the Delta variant, through the use of booster shots.

"It is enough to look at Europe to understand where we are today, in comparison to the rest of the world," he said.

He then directed his attention to the state budget, the first which has been passed in Israel in three years.

"We have passed the budget which promises financial and political stability," he said. "I want to thank everyone involved, Yair [Lapid], Liberman, who did excellent work."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid seen during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"The government is stable," he added. "It will last its entire term."

"There is a long road ahead of us, and each of us, in our own role, will get to work. We are not in the process of a fifth election right now, which is in itself, a blessing."

"Friends," he concluded, "tomorrow morning, with a stable government, and an approved budget, we begin work."

Next to speak was Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who referenced his own long-term political career, which has spanned over two decades thus far.

"I have been part of a lot of governments. I do not remember any other government with the level of cooperation like I see in this government," he said. "It is a wonderful difference to everything else I've known."

"True, there was occasional friction and conflict, but it does not matter. There was a level of cooperation between ministers and party leaders that I had never seen before."

He then went into detail, breaking down several key aspects of the budget, saying it brings "political stability and economic growth."

Lastly, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is set to take over as Prime Minister in 2023, addressed the passing of the budget, as well as the division between Coalition and Opposition in the Knesset.

"This is a happy day," he began, "but there is one thing which was sad," he said.

"The way in which the speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levi was spoken to..with cursing and shouting...just because he was doing his job, was disgusting.

"I do not need to send him strength, because he is a strong man. But those who sat near him and spoke in that way crossed a line."

Lapid concluded by thanking the other party leaders in the coalition, for their cooperation, which he said he had "forgotten was possible."

He placed particular emphasis on thanking Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas, for facing the racism and discrimination which he did in the run-up, and aftermath, of the passing of the state budget.

Shortly after the press conference, Likud responded in a statement criticizing the budget and reiterating their predictions of the government's imminent collapse.

"After the approval of the bad budget, which raises prices, imposes taxes and transfers tens of billions of shekels from Israeli citizens to the Islamic Movement, the chances of overthrowing the government increase," they said.

"Netanyahu has passed more state budgets than any other leader in the Western world. The government under his leadership has led a successful economic policy, and thanks to them, Israel was ranked one of the first countries in the world to exit the coronavirus pandemic."