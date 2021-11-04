Israel passes first budget in 3.5 years

The Knesset passed the 2021 state budget into law in a 61-59 vote at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, giving Israel a new budget for the first time since March 15, 2018.

When the vote was announced, coalition MKs applauded and embraced each other in joy. Following the vote, the MKs went to sleep for a few hours and will resume voting later Thursday on the Economic Arrangements Law and afterward the 2022 budget.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the budget's passage, telling reporters at the Knesset that he was proud that Israel finally had a budget.

The budget needed to pass into law by November 14 to prevent the Knesset from being automatically dispersed, which would have initiated elections in February.

According to the coalition agreement, now that a budget has been passed, if elections are initiated for the remainder of the term, the caretaker prime minister will be Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not Bennett.

There were no mistakes made by the coalition in a marathon voting session overnight on budget clauses and amendments submitted by the opposition.

Netanyahu gives a speech ahead of voting on the budget in the Knesset on Wednesday night. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

But there were opposition MKs who mistakenly voted with the coalition, including opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on a budget clause at 1 a.m. Shas leader Arye Deri also voted with the coalition by mistake on a vote. Netanyahu and Deri are two of the most veteran MKs in the Knesset.

Netanyahu met with individual coalition members in an effort to persuade them to vote against the budget and bring the government down. He apparently did not succeed.

Not only did all 61 coalition members remain unified on Wednesday night, but the Joint List announced that it would not vote for the proposed amendments of the Likud and other right-wing parties in the opposition, which will make it easier for the coalition to defeat them.