Bennett to propose 21-seat bloc to match Lapid's 17 seats - report

Yamina head Naftali Bennett may propose a political bloc of right-wing and centrist parties to Yair Lapid in their coalition talks tonight, N12 reported.According to the Israeli news outlet, this bloc will consist of his Yamina Party, Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party. Altogether, this would make up 21 seats, which would outnumber the 17 held by Lapid's Yesh Atid Party and give Bennett more leverage in negotiations.The meeting comes as both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lapid look to woo the Yamina leader in talks to form a government after the elections.This is a developing story.