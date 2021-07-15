The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Benny Gantz appoints Tomer-Yerushalmi as MAG, will be first woman in role

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 17:45
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to appoint Brig.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi as Military Advocate General (MAG) on Thursday.
Tomer-Yerushalmi will be promoted to the rank of Maj.-Gen. and will become only the second women in the IDF to hold this rank, after Economy Minister Orna Barbivay.
She will replace current MAG Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek, who is leaving the role after six years in office.
The appointment is at the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and following consultations with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
"Tomer-Yerushlami is an experienced and outstanding legal scholar, holding extensive knowledge in the workings of the MAG's office," said Gantz on his appointment.
"She is also a groundbreaking woman who advanced several gender equality reforms in her current role. I am proud to promote her to the rank of Maj.-Gen. and I am sure she won't be the last," added the Defense Minister.


