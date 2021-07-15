Benny Gantz appoints Tomer-Yerushalmi as MAG, will be first woman in role

Tomer-Yerushalmi will be promoted to the rank of Maj.-Gen. and will become only the second women in the IDF to hold this rank, after Economy Minister Orna Barbivay.

She will replace current MAG Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek, who is leaving the role after six years in office.



החלטתי למנות בהמלצת הרמטכ״ל את תא"ל יפעת תומר ירושלמי לפרקליטה הצבאית הראשית בצה"ל. אחרי שקידמתי את מינוי האלופה הראשונה בצה״ל בזמן היותי רמטכ״ל, אני גאה על הזכות לעשות זאת שוב כשר ביטחון. pic.twitter.com/WLTT6FUu0Z July 15, 2021 The appointment is at the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and following consultations with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

"Tomer-Yerushlami is an experienced and outstanding legal scholar, holding extensive knowledge in the workings of the MAG's office," said Gantz on his appointment.

"She is also a groundbreaking woman who advanced several gender equality reforms in her current role. I am proud to promote her to the rank of Maj.-Gen. and I am sure she won't be the last," added the Defense Minister.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to appoint Brig.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi as Military Advocate General (MAG) on Thursday.