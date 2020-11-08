Benny Gantz congratulates President-elect Biden on election victory

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz took to social media early Sunday morning to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their apparent victory in the US presidential elections.
He further gave thanks to incumbent President Donald Trump, calling him "a valuable partner of the State of Israel, committed to its security and invested in its future."The Middle East has taken major steps forward thanks to the president’s bold leadership over these four years, and for that we are immensely grateful."
Though Gantz was quick to congratulate Biden following the latter's victory speech, other Israeli politicians, notably from the opposition, did so earlier. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment, and has not used social media since Friday night.
I look forward to continuing to deepen the steadfast bond and strong defense ties between our peoples, as allies in the effort to strengthen democracy, stability, and peace worldwide.— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 8, 2020
The Middle East has taken major steps forward thanks to the president’s bold leadership over these four years, and for that we are immensely grateful.— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 8, 2020
שבת שלום לכל אזרחי ישראל— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 6, 2020