Benny Gantz encouraged by security coordination renewal with Palestinians

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 19:42
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz corroborated the reestablishment of relations, including security coordination, between Israel and the Palestinians, in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening.
"It's important to emphasize" that the security coordination is "of common interest - to Israeli citizens, to their safety, not to mention to the interest of Palestinian residents and the Palestinian economy," Gantz wrote.He added that he has "dedicated many efforts" to relations renewal in the last few weeks after about six months of no agreements.
In the next few days, he will brief the relevant government bodies in preparation for the security coordination renewal, and "outline the necessary work ahead."
"As I've previously done," he concluded, "coming from a place of honest commitment to the security of Israel, I call – once again – to Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiations table, for the sake of a better future in the Middle East."
