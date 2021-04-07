The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden expresses "strong support" for Jordan in a call with King Abdullah

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 7, 2021 21:13
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with King Abdullah of Jordan, the White House said in a statement.
According to the White House readout, Biden called the king "to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region."
"Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement reads.
The readout also notes that Buden "affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
Moderna: booster shot against COVID variants could be ready by year-end
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2021 10:16 PM
Religious leader arrested on suspicion of sexual assault during exorcism
Charges against soldiers for invasive search on Palestinian woman dropped
Chinese military says it tracked US warship sailing through Taiwan Strait
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2021 05:36 PM
Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas released from hospital
IDF accidentally fires machine gun into Hamas post during drill - report
Israel's response to ICC war crimes probe delayed to Wednesday
Caitlyn Jenner mulls running for governor of California - report
39-year-old suspect arrested for attempting to rob a post office in Holon
Iran passes daily coronavirus record as cases soar to nearly 21,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2021 03:48 PM
Knesset Chairman denies Joint List MKs' request to swear-in again
Former IDF chief of staff appointed director of StorageDrop board
80-year-old arrested for committing indecent acts on 11-year-old girl
Coronavirus in the IDF: 19 active cases, 258 in isolation
Coronavirus in Israel: 303 new cases, 0.5% tests positive
