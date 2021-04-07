Biden expresses "strong support" for Jordan in a call with King Abdullah

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with King Abdullah of Jordan, the White House said in a statement.According to the White House readout, Biden called the king "to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region.""Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement reads.The readout also notes that Buden "affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."