Iran successfully enriched uranium up to 60% - Iran parliament speaker

The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Friday that Tehran had successfully enriched 60% uranium.

"I am proud to announce that at 00:40 … Iranian scientists were able to produce 60% enriched uranium," Mohammad Qalibaf said on Twitter.

On Thursday, the IAEA said that Tehran was already deep into preparations to make its threats a reality.

If Iran indeed pulled off its threat, it would bring it much closer to breaching the threshold for a nuclear bomb.

In order for uranium to be weaponized, it must be enriched to 90%.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran had to stay below 5% nuclear enrichment.

However, both before the nuclear deal and since the Islamic Republic started violating the deal in 2019-2020, it has enriched some of its uranium stock to a mid-level 20%.

Earlier this week, Iran's announcement that it would enrich uranium up to the 60% level made waves globally at a level of magnitude far above any of its prior threats.This is a developing story.