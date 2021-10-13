The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blinken, Lapid and Bin Zayed hold trilateral meeting in Washington

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a press conference after the meeting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 19:43
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference in Washington on October 13, 2021 (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks at a press conference in Washington on October 13, 2021
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met on Wednesday in Washington, and held a press conference after the meeting.
Blinken spoke first, praising Israel and the UAE for the warming relations between the countries and their peoples.
Blinken noted some of the issues that were discussed at the meeting. The first was religious tolerance and the second was water and energy, about which Blinken said that the collaboration between Israel and the Gulf States is large than the sum of its parts.
Lapid spoke next. He mentioned his commitment to the right of all people to live decent lives, including the Palestinians, and warned about the ever-looming threat of a nuclear Iran. Israel reserves the threat to act against Iran at any time, Lapid said.
Bin Zayed expressed his gratitude to the US for working to "change the narrative" about the UAE's relationship with the world.
Lapid and Blinken were asked about Iran, and Lapid was also asked about the consulate in Jerusalem.
Delegates from the US, UAE and Israel meet in Washington on October 13, 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Delegates from the US, UAE and Israel meet in Washington on October 13, 2021 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Lapid quoted Biden as saying that "If diplomacy fails, other options are on the table." Lapid reexpressed the assertion that he will not allow Iran to become a nuclear country. Blinken reiterated the proposition that Iran will not have a nuclear bomb.
The US expressed its willingness to return to the JCPOA if Iran does the same, but Iran does not seem to be interested, and its actions are making the JCPOA less relevant, Blinken said. 
The US believes that diplomacy is still the best recourse, but Israel has the right to defend itself, he said.
Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Blinken said that promoting equal freedoms and dignities for both parties is important in-and-of-itself and also as a step towards a two-state solution. 
The US will go forwards with its plan to open a consulate in east Jerusalem, he added.
Lapid said that when he says other options are on the table regarding Iran, everyone, including in the US, Israel, UAE and Tehran know what he means. He stressed in Hebrew that Israel does not need approval from anyone.


