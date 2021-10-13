United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will request that Israel assess the cyber-security risks of close cooperation with China at tomorrow's bilateral meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

A senior State dept official says in a briefing w/ reporters that Secretary Blinken will "be candid with our Israeli friends over risks to our shared national security interests that come with close cooperation with China," ahead of tomorrow's bilateral meeting with Lapid.

The US-China relationship has deteriorated steadily in the last five years, with concerns about security, economic policies, and human rights violations at the forefront.