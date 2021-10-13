The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken to Lapid: "Be wary of cooperation with China."

By BARAK RAVID/WALLA  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 00:50
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will request that Israel assess the cyber-security risks of close cooperation with China at tomorrow's bilateral meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
A senior State dept official says in a briefing w/ reporters that Secretary Blinken will "be candid with our Israeli friends over risks to our shared national security interests that come with close cooperation with China," ahead of tomorrow's bilateral meeting with Lapid.
The US-China relationship has deteriorated steadily in the last five years, with concerns about security, economic policies, and human rights violations at the forefront. 
Twitter says no signs US Rep. Maxine Waters' account was hacked
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 01:07 AM
US asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 12:38 AM
Yair Lapid Meets With US VP Kamala Harris
  • By YNET
  • 10/13/2021 12:16 AM
US, Israel, UAE to launch working groups at trilateral meeting on Wed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 12:12 AM
EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 11:11 PM
US condemns cross border attack from Syria against Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 10:29 PM
Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 10:08 PM
Lebanon former finance minister Khalil says arrest warrant not legal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 09:20 PM
Foreign caregiver arrested for murder of 90-year-old patient
Dutch PM says crown princess can keep her crown in same-sex marriage
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2021 05:36 PM
WZO chairman 'respects' Stern's decision to withdraw candidacy
Pompeo: A US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem a 'terrible idea'
Coronavirus in IDF: 963 infected
Ex-Mossad head: Iran is far away from nuclear bomb
IDF confiscated a fishing boat in southern Gaza waters - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by