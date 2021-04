On #YomHashoah , we remember to honor the lives of the six million Jews, as well as the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, disabled persons, LGBTQI+ individuals, and others, who were murdered by the Nazis. We remember to recognize the dignity of those killed and those who survived. pic.twitter.com/fdcVTN2up0 April 8, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted his thoughts on the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.In his Twitter statement he said, "On Yom Hashoah, we remember to honor the lives of the six million Jews, as well as the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, disabled persons, LGBTQI+ individuals, and others, who were murdered by the Nazis. We remember to recognize the dignity of those killed and those who survived."