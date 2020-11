"We do not work for [opposition leader Yair] Lapid or [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, rather for the citizens of Israel," said Schuster. "Netanyahu is not dealing with appointments, the budget and legislation - such a government cannot continue to work. We will consider when to do this. The signs are not good."

Agriculture Minister and Blue and White member Alon Schuster stated on Monday that Blue and White would decide when to vote on dissolving the Knesset, as "such a government cannot continue to work," in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet.