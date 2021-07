The police, along with ZAKA divers, surrounded the beach and searched the waters on Sunday, in attempt to find the teenager, but the search was in vain.

The 17-year-old's body swept to shore on Monday evening. Hadera Police have started an investigation into the tragic incident.This is a developing story.

Israel Police on Monday have located the body of a 17-year-old boy from Hadera who drowned on Sunday.