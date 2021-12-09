Body of 25-year-old man washes up on Ashdod beach

The body of a 25-year-old man washed up on the Tet-Vav Beach in Ashdod on Wednesday morning, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

"A passer-by who passed by the scene spotted the man washed up on the shore lying near the water line unconscious and called emergency services," said MDA paramedic Eden Cohen. "We performed medical tests but he was without signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death."

