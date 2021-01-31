Brisk Yeshiva head, Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, passes away at 99

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik , rosh yeshiva of one of the Brisk yeshivas in Jerusalem, passed away on Sunday at the age of 99, three months after he was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

Soloveitchik's condition worsened on Friday evening and, after extended efforts by medical staff to save his life, he passed away on Sunday morning.



אלפים משתתפים במסע הלוויה של ראש ישיבת בריסק בירושלים הרב משולם דוד סולובייצ'יק @AkivaWeisz (צילום: רפי רודניק) pic.twitter.com/uISTY8Hwc5 January 31, 2021 Thousands of people took part in Soloveitchik's funeral on Sunday, despite the coronavirus lockdown and efforts by police to work with yeshiva leaders to lower the number of participants.

Soloveitchik, referred to as "elder of the heads of the yeshivot," leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The rabbi was born in Brest, Belarus in the Jewish community known as Brisk in 1921 and was a scion of the Soloveitchik dynasty. His father, Rabbi Yitzchok Zev Halevi Soloveitchik, known as the Brisker Rav, re-established the Brisk yeshiva in Jerusalem after fleeing the Holocaust and the yeshiva later split into a number of yeshivas headed by his sons. Meshulam Dovid's grandfather was Rabbi Chaim Soloveitchik, a Talmudic scholar who was the son of Rabbi Yosef Dov Soloveitchik, also known as the Beis Halevi.

The modern Orthodox leader, Rabbi Joseph Ber Soloveitchik, commonly referred to as the Rav in American communities, was Meshulam Dovid's first cousin.