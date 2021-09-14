The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bus catches fire in Haifa area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 18:38
Reports came in of a bus burning in the Haifa area on Tuesday evening, said a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson.
Firefighters were able to gain control of the flames.
US to hold $130m of Egypt's military aid over human rights -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 06:52 PM
PM Naftali Bennett to speak at UN General Assembly
Gantz: If terrorists raise their heads, we'll put them back down
Senate to subpoena US Defense Secretary Austin to testify on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 05:25 PM
Bus driver attacked in north of Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,774 new cases, 673 serious cases
EU says has no option but to talk to Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 04:23 PM
Two wounded in Monday stabbing attack released from hospital
President Herzog receives credentials of new ambassadors to Israel
Guy Goodes appointed coach of the Israeli national basketball team
Zionist activist Ida Nudel passes away at 90
Storm Nicholas knocks out power to over 400,000 customers in Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 02:17 PM
Shin Bet interrogates prisoner security on suspicion of knowing escape p
Kremlin says Putin does not have COVID-19 despite self-isolation regime
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 12:56 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,613 personnel infected
