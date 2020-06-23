Bus drivers blocking access to government quarters in Tel Aviv protest

Dozens of bus drivers are blocking the Ayalon highway, and stopping traffic in Tel Aviv in protest of the state of the industry.

Transportation companies have decided to further the protests, blockading other areas, such as the government quarters at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv. Areas of the the Menachem Begin thoroughfare and the HaArba'a Street are also blocked off.

Busses are blocking the central axis in order to prevent access to the government quarters. Large stickers have been affixed to the busses, with a picture of Finance Minister Israel Katz, captioned, "30,000 drivers are stood in place. The transportation indsutry is crashing!"