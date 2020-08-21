The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
California fires expand, over 175,000 people evacuated

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 21, 2020 19:50
California's lightning-sparked wildfires broadened into some of the largest in state history on Friday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
At least six people have died, 43 fire fighters and civilians injured and over 500 homes and other structures destroyed as fires burn across an area twice the size of sprawling Los Angeles.
With firefighting forces depleted from over 370 fires in the past five days, ground crews worked 72-hour shifts to save communities where over 175,000 people face mandatory evacuation.
The state has been hit by its worst dry-lightning storms in nearly two decades, over 11,000 strikes sending fire racing through grassland and forest parched by record breaking heat.
“If you are in denial about climate change, come to California,” Governor Gavin Newsom told the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.
Most of the fires are in the San Francisco Bay Area with a complex of fires east of Palo Alto and another in wine country south of Sacramento now the seventh and tenth largest in state history, respectively, according to wildfire authority Cal Fire.
