Canada, US impose new sanctions on Belarus

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order imposing new measures aimed at punishing Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a White House official familiar with the effort.

As part of the effort, the US Treasury Department will also issue its largest round of sanctions to date on Belarusian individuals and entities, including the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, the official said.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that Ottawa would target transferable securities and money market instruments, debt financing, insurance and reinsurance, petroleum products and potassium chloride products. Earlier in the day Britain announced similar measures.