Palestinians clash with IDF soldiers at West Bank crossing - report

Clashes have resumed between Palestinians and IDF soldiers near the Eliyahu crossing in Kalkilya, Palestinian media reported on Thursday evening.

The Palestinians reportedly protested near the checkpoint in support of prisoners, amid the violent riots in Israeli prisons.

Palestinian rioters opened fire towards IDF soldiers at the Jalama checkpoint, located between Mount Gilboa and Jenin, according to Palestinian media.

A cancellation of leave has been imposed on IDF soldiers of the Judea and Samaria Division due to the West Bank clashes, Israeli media reported on Thursday.