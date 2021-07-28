Cannabis decriminalization draft bill fails to get Knesset majority

The draft bill to decriminalize the recreactional use of up to 50 grams of cannabis for personal use and up to 15 seeds, while also reclassifying CBD as a food additive, failed to get a majority in the Knesset on Wednesday after the Ra'am Party decided to vote against the bill.

The votes against the bill included the Likud Party who had previously backed the bill, and whose MK Yoav Kisch even attempted to put forth for a vote a draft bill identical to Haskel's earlier on Wednesday morning. The vote for the bill, which was put forth by New Hope MK Sharren Haskel, lost with 52 votes in favor and 55 against, with the rest of the coalition voting in favor of the bill, and the entire opposition voting against, alongside Mansour Abbas' Ra'am.