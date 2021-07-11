Ministers advance legalization of cannabis

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted on Sunday to advance a bill that would legalize possession of cannabis for individual use in private. The bill will now go to the Knesset with the support of the coalition, which agreed in the coalition agreement to pass the bill into law three months after the formation of the government. "The goal of the bill is to stop the police from pursuing cannabis users who do not harm anyone," said its sponsor, New Hope faction chairwoman Sharren Haskel. "This will prevent individual users of cannabis from being prosecuted and stop the issuing of millions of shekels-worth of fines."Haskel has been fighting to advance the legislation for six years and expressed hope that it is now on the way to becoming law. "I am proud to bring good news to more than a million Israeli cannabis users and tens of thousands of sick people whose rights have been harmed," she said.
