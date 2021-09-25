One dead, multiple injured in car accident on Route 596

Fire and rescue crews are operating a serious car accident with multiple casualties on Route 596 south of the Umm Reihan checkpoint on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for Israeli Fire and Rescue Services has reported.

One person, a man in his 20s, has been killed and four are seriously injured. Two men in their thirties are in critical condition with multiple systemic trauma, anesthetized and intubated, and a man in his twenties is in moderate to severe condition and another injured in mild condition

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.