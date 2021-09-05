Change government wishes Israelis a happy new year

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published a video blessing for a fruitful new year starring the leaders of the "change government".

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), as well as Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor), Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar all starred in the short clip, wishing Israelis blessings relevant to their respective offices.

Prime Minister Bennett signed the clip with corona, also capping his tweet with the request, "take the booster," referring to the third COVID-19 booster shot.