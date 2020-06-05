Chezy Levy's appointment as D-G of Health Ministry approved

The Civil Service Commission approved the appointment of Prof. Chezy Levy to director-general of the Health Ministry on Friday.

“At such a time, with the need to prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus and to place the health system as one of Israel’s top priorities, Prof. Chezy Levy is the right person for the job,” Edelstein said in a statement.

He led the creation of Barzilai’s fortified underground emergency department, which is considered one of the most protected and technologically advanced in the world.

Levy has extensive experience in emergency medicine, as well, which for Edelstein was an important parameter in his choice for director-general.

In his announcement of the selection, Edelstein thanked Bar Siman Tov for his “strenuous and important work.”







He served as a doctor in the first Lebanon war and participated in several medical humanitarian missions around the world, including to Kosovo, Zaire, Kenya, Macedonia, Turkey and Rwanda.