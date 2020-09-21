Chief Palestinian negotiator: Olmert trial was 'political assassination'

The criminal charges against former prime minister Ehud Olmert were a "political assassination," PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General and chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erkat said on Monday evening.
"In November of 2008, after Prime Minister Ehud Olmert exchanged maps with [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas of two states on the 1967 borders with mutually agreed swaps of land in size and value, he was brought down by corruption charges," Erkat wrote on Twitter.
"Who is afraid of the two States solution on the 1967 borders? Who is putting Israelis and Palestinians in harm's way by introducing a plan of apartheid, settlements and annexation? Who is targeting every day those on both sides who stand tall for two states on [the basis of the] 1967 borders?"
Olmert was convicted of breach of trust in July 2012, and of bribery in 2014. In a 2015 retrial, Olmert was convicted of fraud, breach of trust and tax evasion over the Talansky case he was previously exonerated over in 2012.