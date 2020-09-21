Chief Palestinian negotiator: Olmert trial was 'political assassination'

The criminal charges against former prime minister Ehud Olmert were a "political assassination," PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General and chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erkat said on Monday evening.





"In November of 2008, after Prime Minister Ehud Olmert exchanged maps with [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas of two states on the 1967 borders with mutually agreed swaps of land in size and value, he was brought down by corruption charges," Erkat wrote on Twitter.



