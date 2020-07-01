Chief Rabbi of the Israel Prison Service faces criminal charges

Chief Rabbi of the Israel Prison Service Rabbi Ofer Moshe Elmaliach is expected to be indicted after allegedly receiving benefits, according to Walla.The bill of indictment was presented by the Central District Attorney's Office and describes how the Lahav 433 investigation found that Elmaliach gave preference to two of his relatives in providing religious services to the Prison Service and hired their company over another, and even profited from it. Elmaliach's hearing will take place at the end of July, Walla reported.