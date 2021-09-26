Children who recovered from COVID won't need tests to enter schools

Children between the ages of three to 12 who have recovered from COVID-19 will not need to undergo antigen 2 tests in order to be allowed into educational institutions, Health Ministry Director-General Nahman Ash and Education Ministry Director-General Yigal Slovic decided on Sunday night.

In general, children, except for those who have already recovered from the coronavirus, returning to school this coming Thursday will be required to undergo an antigen tests and present a statement from their parents affirming a negative result in order to enter schools.