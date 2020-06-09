China tells students to consider whether to study in Australia or leave
By REUTERS
JUNE 9, 2020 10:07
China's education ministry warned on Tuesday that Chinese students should consider whether to study in Australia, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Canberra.
The ministry warned that there have been multiple incidents of racial incidents targeting Asians in Australia amid the COVID-19 epidemic, without elaborating. China last week advised the public to avoid traveling to Australia.
